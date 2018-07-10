Richard “Dick” W. Truscott Jr
July 10, 2018
Born in Tonopah, Nevada, Dick grew up in Reno, Nevada and Twin Falls, Idaho before joining the U.S. Navy. After graduating from the University of Nevada, Reno, he moved to Carmichael, California, where he built a family-owned business. He retired in Lake Tahoe and was Chair of the South Lake Tahoe Cancer League Holiday Candy Sale for many seasons before returning to Twin Falls, where he spent his final years surrounded by friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary, and is survived by his wife Linda. He also leaves behind a daughter, Laura Longo, and sons Marq Truscott (Rachel), and Ted Truscott (Jennifer). His grandchildren include Gage Truscott, Danica Truscott, Lyle Truscott, Peter Longo, Parker Truscott, and Tanner Truscott.
At his request, no services are planned. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the South Lake Tahoe Cancer League.
