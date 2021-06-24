Richard Kahn

Richard Kahn

August 2, 1959 – June 9, 2021

Richard Earl Kahn passed suddenly after an unexpected illness. He was the youngest of eight siblings, born in Tracy, California to Arthur and Barbara (Dreiling) Kahn. He was a lifelong baseball fan, and grew up playing first base. He loved the San Francisco Giants, the Chicago Cubs, and was an avid collector of baseball cards and memorabilia. Richard was a great golfer, and was usually favored to win at the Annual Kahn Brother’s Golf Tournament.

After many years in central California, he moved to Lake Tahoe, Nevada, where he worked as a Games Supervisor for Tahoe casinos. He ended his career at Montbleu, where he had wonderful coworkers whose friendships he treasured.

He married the love of his life, Connie, in Hawaii in 2009 after many years together. They loved to travel and had many adventures including cruising Alaska, visiting the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, vacationing at Pismo Beach (his favorite), and returning to Hawaii numerous times.

Richard loved music. He always had a tune in his head, and knew the words to every song. We can still hear him singing one of his favorites by the Zac Brown Band. “I got my toes in the water, ass in the sand. Not a worry in the world, a cold beer in my hand. Life is good today, life is good today.”

Richard will be greatly missed by his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Connie, his stepdaughter Aurora (Patrick) Hymel and grandson Fletcher, and stepson Berret (Michaele) Terry, brothers Herman (Sue), Gary (Doreen), Tom (Teresa), sister Maryann (Cecil) Sims, and sisters-in-law Nancy and Suzanne, along with ten nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews who he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Kenneth and Phillip, and sister Esther.