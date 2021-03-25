Richard Luippold

Provided Photo

Richard

Luippold

November 8, 1931 – November 8, 2020

Richard Barthel Luippold of Zephyr Cove, Nevada, passed away on November 8th, 2020, his 89th birthday. He was born November 8th, 1931, at Hollywood Clara Barton Memorial Hospital to the parents of Gottlieb and Lida Luippold.

Raised in Hollywood, California, Richard (Dick) joined the Navy at a young age. After his military service, he started his own pool business in Southern California. In 1971, Dick moved to South Lake Tahoe and became the owner of several laundromats. Later, he created the first South Tahoe tourist map that is still in circulation today.

Living in the Lake Tahoe area, Dick enjoyed snow skiing, snowmobiling, and water sports. He was a true sports enthusiast and shared this love with his family and friends, taking them on many boat rides and trips. With his great sense of humor, his family and friends shared many fun memorable times.

Dick and his wife, Marjorie, were involved with the Yacht Club and the Senior Center of South Lake Tahoe. He also spent some time serving with the Kawaii’s club and Sons of Retirement, where Dick was a charter member.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert, and grandson Jacob O’Malley. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Marjorie Luippold, his son, Chris Luippold, daughters, Lynda Luippold Henricksen, Jenny Luippold, Cynthia O’Malley and Suzanne Newell. He had 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.