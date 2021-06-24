Richard Trossen

Provided Photo

Richard Trossen

January 15, 1932 – June 12, 2021

Richard (Dick) Edward Trossen, 89, passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 12, 2021. He was born in Los Angeles on January 15, 1932, the only son of Edward Trossen and Florence Haldy. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Svata, and his sons, Terry Trossen of Prescott Valley, AZ and Dean Trossen, daughter-in-law Stacy, and grandchildren Blake, Brooke and Mitchell of Coronado, CA. He was a graduate of the University of Southern California and a Korean War army vet. He joined IBM where he worked for 17 year as a marketing representative. Following his time with IBM, he briefly sold apartment buildings with Coldwell Banker before finding his dream job as Northern Representative of the California chapter of the HBPA (Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association) representing owners and trainers of thoroughbred racehorses. He loved the sport and owned race horses for 25 years. He moved to Incline Village in 1994 where he served on the HOA boards of Bitterbrush II, then Tyrolian Village, volunteered for the Fire Department with the Living With Fire program and was co-founder of the IVCB Veteran’s Club.

According to his wishes, there will not be a public Celebration of Life – rather a private family remembrance later this summer in Southern California. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either the Edwin J. Gregson Foundation (info@gregsonfoundation.com) that provides scholarships for backstretch employees families or UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine. The family thanks all those who have expressed their condolences – he will be greatly missed.