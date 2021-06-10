RJ “Rick” Wayne
December 3, 1945 – May 25, 2021
RJ “Rick” Wayne (ne Schleining)
Died of an unexpected heart attack at his South Lake Tahoe home. A resident of South Lake Tahoe since 1976, Rick loved every minute of his 44 years of working as a banquet waiter at Harvey’s South Lake Tahoe. Exceptionally generous, he was a little bit cooler, funnier and more fun than the rest of us. Rick loved going fast, whether on a jet ski, skateboard or racing his Camero at Sonoma and Monterey raceways. A complex, private person and always with that secret smile, he will be missed. Survived by his nieces Tracy Miller of Irvine, CA and Chrys “Kiffie” Ceithaml of Laguna Beach, CA; nephew Greg Ewald of Gainesville, GA. Preceded in death by his sister Donna Lee Gilbreath (nee Schleining). He will be missed by his family and many friends. Services to be announced at a later date
