We lost a beloved man on October 2nd 2018. Rob Herron was born in Torrance, California. He enjoyed surfing, music, working and had many friends.

He moved to Redondo Beach, California and there he met his neighbor and future wife Kathy. Together they decided to move to South Lake Tahoe where Rob opened his own plumbing business, Herron Plumbing and Heating. Kathy and Rob had two children, Jonathan and Andrea.

He was an intelligent man, very mechanical, could fix or create anything. A very hard working man, he was passionate about his job and proud of his family. Rob relocated to Arizona in 2003 to be with family. While there he found his faith and enjoyed going to Church on Sundays.

He will be missed dearly by his children, family and friends.