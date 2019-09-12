Robert Allen Maro Jr.

Robert Allen Maro, Sr. May 18, 1930 ~ August 20, 2019

Surrounded by his loved ones, Robert Allen Maro Sr., passed peacefully at his home in Medford, Oregon on August 20, 2019 at the age of 89.

He is survived by his caring and loving wife of 36 years Ann; four sons, Steve (Victoria), Robert Jr. (Gina), Paul (Sylvia) and Arlen (Paul); seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his former spouse Barbara Maro in 1987.

Known to his friends and family as Bob, he was born in Stockton, California on May 18, 1930. He was raised in San Jose and moved to South Lake Tahoe in 1955. He was an original member of the Heavenly Valley Ski Patrol, Blue Angles Ski Team Assistant Coach, President Heavenly Valley Ski Club and Lions Club President. Bob also acquired his General Contractors License and spent more than forty years building residential and commercial properties.

Bob loved all things outdoors, snow skiing, back packing, tennis and a passion for playing golf. After retirement, Bob and Ann moved from Truckee to Tucson, Arizona, Kalispell, Montana and settled in, Medford, Oregon. Retirement was filled with family, good friends, travel, exploring national parks, hiking, tennis and lots and lots of golf.

Bob will be remembered for his great sense of humor, laughter and incredible zest for life.

The family is planning a Celebration of Life in spring 2020 in Sacramento, California.