Robert "Bob" Andelman

Provided Photo

Robert “Bob”

Andelman

July 17, 1954 – May 9, 2021

Bob was born in Van Nuys, CA. He graduated from Simi Valley HS, then CSU, Northridge with a BA in English. In the early ’80s, Bob moved to Tahoe where he made his home for almost 40 years. Bob is remembered as a good friend, a person of integrity, who did not judge others, and had technical and artistic skills including photography and pottery. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends, but very fondly remembered.

See McFarlaneMortuary.com for full obituary and tributes.