Robert “Bob” Andelman
Andelman
July 17, 1954 – May 9, 2021
Bob was born in Van Nuys, CA. He graduated from Simi Valley HS, then CSU, Northridge with a BA in English. In the early ’80s, Bob moved to Tahoe where he made his home for almost 40 years. Bob is remembered as a good friend, a person of integrity, who did not judge others, and had technical and artistic skills including photography and pottery. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends, but very fondly remembered.
See McFarlaneMortuary.com for full obituary and tributes.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User