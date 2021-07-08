Robert "Bob" Gary Sanchez

Robert “Bob”

Gary Sanchez

May 5, 1935 – June 27, 2021

Bob was born on May 5, 1938 to Robert and Lucy Sanchez of Spain. He married Nancy Ann Davis Dec 1st 1956, they were married for 63 years. They moved to Long Beach California, where they had 2 children, Mark and Victoria.

He served in the US Air Force for 10 years as an aerospace engineer, he spent some time working on the Apollo missions. Bob earned his pilot license at a young age and enjoyed flying and sailing as a pastime. He retired as a truck driver from Coca-Cola company. Bob and Nancy moved to South Lake Tahoe in 1991 and he enjoyed skiing and mountain biking until he was 83. They also enjoyed traveling seeing the sights of the world.

Survived by his Sister Marie and Greg Ceccato of Yolo California, his grandsons Bobby, Lee, Koltin, Keegan and several great grandchildren all from Eastern Oregon.

Services for will be held on Friday July 16 at 1:00 pm at McFarlane Mortuary.