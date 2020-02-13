Robert Jackson

Passed away peacefully in Ashland Oregon Survived by daughter Melissa Ludmer, son Christopher Jackson and sister Pamela Orlandi-Maurer and 7 grandchildren, Sara and Matthew Ludmer, Kelly, Wyatt, Luke, Claire and Piper Jackson. Graduated from South Tahoe High School Served in Vietnam Married to Patty Guertin Avid skier whole life Maitre D at the Summit restaurant in Harrah’s casino South Lake Tahoe

Family plans to have a memorial service in the early summer.

All friends are welcome to contact Melissa or Pam at bobjackson0547@gmail.com