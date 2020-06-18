Robert Jones

Provided Photo

Robert “Bob/Bo” Jones, loving husband, father, son, brother, and “Papa” passed away peacefully at home April 19 after a courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Janey; daughter Elyse and son-in-law Josh; son Grant; grandchildren Van and Goldie; brothers Paul and Brent (Lynn); extended family, numerous nieces and nephews, and dear friends.

Bob was born June 29, 1951 in Fresno, California to Paul and Kathleen Jones and spent the majority of his childhood in Stockton, California. He graduated from the University of California, Santa Barbara where he developed many lifelong friendships and met the love of his life, Janey. He received his teaching credential from San Francisco State University. The couple moved to South Lake Tahoe in the spring of 1977. Bob was co-owner of Lake Tahoe Coin Jewelry and Loan for over thirty years. He made many friends throughout his career and treated people with respect and kindness.

Bob was known for his witty sense of humor, generosity, intelligence, and his loving and compassionate spirit. His love for his family was foremost and he enjoyed spending his time with them. Being a grandpa to Van and Goldie was one of his greatest joys. He was the ultimate friend. The list of people whose lives he touched, who loved him and were loved in return, is a testament to his caring nature. His unconditional love will be deeply missed by family, friends, and all who knew him.

A celebration of life will be held in the fall.

Please consider donating to one of these two organizations in memory of Bob:

Barton Hospice – http://www.bartonhealth.org; 2092 Lake Tahoe Blvd. Suite 500, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Lake Tahoe Educational Foundation – lake.tahoe.educational.foundation@gmail.com; PO Box 14387 South Lake Tahoe, CA 96151