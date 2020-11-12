Robert Lawrence (Bob) Pogol

Robert Lawrence

(Bob) Pogol

June 9, 1923 – October 30, 2020

Robert Lawrence (Bob) Pogol passed away on October 30th in Reno, NV. He lived to be the ripe young age of 97. Bob was born in 1923 in West New York, New Jersey to Henry and Anna Pogol. He grew up in West New York and lived in New Milford and Franklin Lakes NJ until 1980. He met the love of his life Roslyn (Roz) Newman and they married on June 9th,1945. While living in New Milford his two children Francene and Jeffrey were born. Bob owned a very successful real estate business “Cross County of Bergen” which had 2 offices one in Emerson and one in Bergenfield. While working in NJ he came to Lake Tahoe on a family vacation in 1969 and decided to move there in 1980. He retired from Coldwell Banker at the age of 88. Bob loved to sell real estate, take home movies, go skiing and dancing. He always danced the night away and was still dancing at 95 with his second wife Judy Pogol.

He is survived by his wife Judy, his daughter Francene and son-in-law Chris, his son Jeffrey and daughter-in-law Gina, his grandchildren Shelly, Jesse and Nicole, her husband Sean and his great grandchildren, Trevin, Brodie and Sophie.