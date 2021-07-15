Robert Warren

In loving memory of Robert Anthony Warren, born October 31, 1967 in Concord, CA. He unexpectedly passed away on June 17, 2021 in his home in South Lake Tahoe, CA. Robert has been a member of the South Lake Tahoe community for more than 20 years where he was a loving father to his two daughters Serenity and Brittany. He is predeceased by his parents who he loved so dearly. Robert was a personality you would not forget and has many friends all throughout the world that miss his outgoing spirit immensely. He grew up in the Concord and Martinez area where he attended Mount Diablo High School, class of 1986, and attended Diablo Valley College for a short time. However, Robert would consider other places home for he loved traveling the world. He visited countries such as Costa Rica, Fiji, Indonesia, Norway, Belize, and many more in his lifetime in which he absolutely adored experiencing new cultures. He also had a passion for music in all it’s forms, at one point starting a record label, Cheesy Records. This man knew how to live life to its absolute fullest while also being a devoted father to his two daughters, coaching them in soccer and softball through childhood and as a support system into their adulthood. You would more than likely hear a, “Hey now!” and know Robert was near to give you a laugh or story only he would be able to tell. To give him the goodbye he truly deserves we will be having a celebration of life in his honor on July 23rd at Round Hill Pines Beach in South Lake Tahoe from 10 AM to sundown. Feel free to join for a good time sharing stories and laughs because we know he truly wouldn’t want it any other way.

If you have any questions or would like to contact us, please email b.sanch12@yahoo.com .