Robert Wolf

July 25, 1942 – March 2, 2021

Bob passed away peacefully at Renown on March 2nd, 2021 in the presence of his loving wife and son. Bob was born in Willow Grove PA, July 1942, the son of Robert and Francis Wolf. Bob Graduated from Upper Dublin High School. He attended Lafayette College and received a BA. He was active in JROTC and joined the Army after graduation, where he served two years active duty in Korea. After some years in the Reserves he was honorably discharged as a Captain. After finishing his active duty, Bob flew cross country in his friend’s private plane, sparking an interest that lead to obtaining his private pilots license. While in California, he met the love of his life Cathie Carlson (Wolf), and they married in 1970 in Minneapolis MN. Also during his time in CA, he received an MBA from the University of Santa Clara as well as working at Fairchild semiconductors in the early days of Silicon Valley. The newlyweds moved to Germany where Cathie taught elementary school, and Bob received a Masters of Education Degree from USC.

In 1975 they moved to Incline Village, NV with their one year old daughter, Karyn, and their son, Ryan, on the way. Bob began his career with the State of Nevada in what is now the State of Nevada Department of Employment, Training & Rehabilitation to which he would dedicate 30+ years of his life.

Outside of work Bob was relentless in his community service. He served 17 years as an I.V.G.I.D Trustee many of which he was Chairman of the Board. During his Tenure as Trustee many major projects were addressed, including the building of the Recreation Center, the Diamond Peak expansion, the Chateaux remodel, and building of the local skateboard park. He was an AYSO coach, then referee, and eventually became the area head referee for several years. He was a long time member of the Optimists, a youth community service club. He served as President of the Tahoe Rim Trail Association for the completion of the trail. He was active in the creation of The Children’s Cabinet in North Tahoe which became Tahoe Family Solutions.

Bob was interested in what a mountain town had to offer. He swam regularly for most of his life including taking part in the Trans Tahoe Relay. He skied into his 50’s when he took up snowboarding, which he continued into his 70’s. He biked both on the road and in the mountains. He hiked the entire Rim Trail, which he helped to create, including backpacking sections with his wife and son, as well as high peaks throughout the Sierra. Bob held a life long interest in photography and videography. He was an environmentalist and helped design the passive solar house in which the family has lived for 30+ years. He carpooled to work from Incline to Carson for many years.

Bob was preceded by his parents Robert and Francis, and his Daughter Karyn. He is survived by his loving wife Cathie, his son Ryan, as well as his older Brother Richard and his children and grandchildren.

No Memorial Service is currently planned, but the family hopes to organize something in Incline Village in the Summer.

Memorials may be directed to the Tahoe Rim Trail Association In the name of Bob Wolf