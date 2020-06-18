Roberto Puentes

Provided Photo

Roberto Puentes – a native of Cuba, and a resident of South Lake Tahoe, CA since 1963 – passed away on May 17, 2020. He was 80.

Born in Havana on August 1, 1939, he was the son of Marcelino and Cristina Puentes. As a young man Roberto attended cadet school in Cuba. In 1959, at the end of the Cuban Revolution, he immigrated to the United States, eventually settling in South Lake Tahoe; he enjoyed it so much that he never left and in 1980 he proudly became a United States Citizen.

Roberto was hired by the Sahara Tahoe Hotel & Casino and for many years worked as a Captain in the showroom. And while ownership of the property changed several times during his career, for nearly fifty years the one constant was always Roberto, who ended his career as the Maire d’ at Josh’s Steakhouse in the Horizon Hotel Casino. He would be the first to tell you that he lived the American dream. Roberto had a magnetic personality and could easily turn a stranger into a friend in a very short amount of time. He was beloved by his co-workers and many of his longtime customers returned to Lake Tahoe every year to see him.

A true outdoorsman, Roberto cherished a lifetime of adventures with friends and family in and around the Tahoe Basin and Northeast Nevada, camping, fishing and hunting. He will be remembered and sorely missed for his quick wit, classic one-liners, gentle spirit, and generous heart. Seemingly everyone knew Roberto, but more importantly, everybody loved him.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Roberto is preceded in death by his parents Marcelino and Cristina Puentes, son Brian Puentes. Survived by his wife Charlene Puentes of So. Lake Tahoe CA, sister Maria Del C. Martinez of So. Lake Tahoe CA, his children, son and daughter-in-law Hernan and Elizabeth Puentes of San Ramon CA, son and daughter-in-law Roberto and Samantha Puentes of Reno NV, daughter and son-in-law Chantal and Jamie Giunta of So. Lake Tahoe CA, daughter Vanessa Puentes of San Francisco CA, and grandchildren Tylor, Sophia, Izabella, Madeline and Mila. He is also survived by many loving family members, nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life with be announced at a later date. May he rest in peace.