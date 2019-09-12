Rodney Stewart Ward

On Sunday July 21, 2019 Rodney Stewart Ward, loving Father of two passed away at the age of 53.

Rodney was the youngest of five children born November 15, 1965 to Floyd and Mitzi Ward in Fresno, California where he attended Bullard High School and where he met and married Donna Soares on July 12, 1985. They raised two wonderful children Jennifer and Matthew. In 1992 the family moved to South Lake Tahoe where his children still live.

Rod loved the Lord and shared that with all that crossed his path. He would hand out bibles to spread the word of the Lord. He was so generous and would give his last dollar and go out of his way to help anyone in need. Besides the Lord, what he loved the most were his children, his granddaughter Brooklyn who he spent as much time with as he could, and his beloved dogs Bear and Akhilies. He was known for his infectious smile, his passion for family and life, and his kind compassionate Spirit. Rod loved to work with his hands fixing everything from automobiles and boats, to houses and businesses. If there was something to be fixed or built, he was your man. When he wasn’t working he spent his time using his skills to help his family and friends. Rod loved the lake and the outdoors and loved boating, fishing, and camping. He loved to laugh, his humor was contagious and he always had everyone laughing.

Rod was preceded in death by his father Floyd, his sister Colleen and his dog Bear. He is survived by his mother Mitzi, his two children Jennifer and Matthew, his siblings Mindy, Georgia, and Michael, and his dog Akhilies. He will be dearly missed, forever remembered and loved by all.

Services will be held Saturday, September 21, 2:00pm at First Baptist Church of South Lake Tahoe located at 1053 Wildwood Ave, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150.