Rodrigo Signey

March 12, 2021

Rodrigo “Rudy” C. Signey, 78, of South Lake Tahoe, CA, passed in peace on March 12, 2021 in Sacramento, CA after several months of declining health.

In 1942, he was born to Leopoldo & Maxima Signey. With his strong work ethic and determination, Rudy became a respected attorney in the Philippines. In the early 1970’s, he moved his family to the United States to secure a better life and future. He and his wife raised their 4 children in South Lake Tahoe where he worked as the Head Custodian for South Tahoe High School for many years. He always saw the potential greatness in others and would do whatever he could to help family, friends and even people he just met to improve their lives and achieve their goals. If you knew Rudy, you know exactly what this means.

Rudy was a devoted husband and dedicated father. He is survived by his loving wife Marlene of almost 55 years, his children & their families Arlene Fenex, Ardy Signey, Ardelyn Flores, Arex Avanni and their grandchildren, Sydney, Kiana, Leila, Lauren, Tommy, Sofie, Danny, Ella, Tali and his siblings & their families: Edwardo Signey, Victor Signey, Evangeline Gaid, Asonsuncion Cuartelon, Leopoldo Signey Jr., and Ernesto Signey.

A special tribute will be scheduled for a later date when COVID restrictions are lifted.