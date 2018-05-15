Ronald Gerdin
May 15, 2018
July 15, 1967 ~ March 5, 2018
Ron was welcomed into our Lords open arms on March 5th, 2018.
He leaves behind his mother, Jackie, 2 brothers, 1 sister, his 7 children and 4 grandchildren, aunt and uncle Danny and Roberta Chavez and his beloved dog Snoop Girl, and many friends. Nothing was more important to Ron than his children, grandchildren and family.
Ron loved his Pittsburgh Steelers!
He will be greatly missed by all.
It's only Good-bye for now, until next time.
Join us for a Celebration of Life on June 2nd at 12:00 at the Calvery Chapel, 807 Emerald Bay Rd., South Lake Tahoe, CA.
