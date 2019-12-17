Ronald Gordon R. Ph Renaldi

Ronald Gordon Renaldi, R.Ph October 26, 1933 – December 4, 2019

Ronald Gordon Renaldi, R.Ph., passed away on December 4, 2019. Born in Oakland, California on October 26, 1933 to Hazel and Joseph Renaldi. Ron grew up in Oakland, California, graduating from Saint Elizabeth High School in 1951. He earned a BS from the University of California, Berkeley, California in 1955. A man of faith, he briefly considered becoming a Catholic priest or stealing his daddy’s cue and make a living out of playing pool! His interest in science and healthcare spurred his decision to take the MCAT and PCAT, both of which he handily passed. He opted to attend pharmacy school, and ended up working in the profession for over 60 years.

He earned his pharmacy degree from the University of California San Francisco Pharmacy School in 1957. Shortly thereafter, John Loeffler, R.Ph., sought out Ron to become his partner and co-owner of Tahoe Valley Pharmacy in South Lake Tahoe, California. That was the beginning of Ron’s tenure of living, working and raising his family in Lake Tahoe.

When he wasn’t working 12 hour shifts at the pharmacy you would likely find him tinkering with one of his many classic cars, playing tennis, darts, golf and pool with friends, flying his airplane, riding around town with his dog, Jake, and enjoying all that Tahoe has to offer. He was known by his friends as “Herns”.

An avid car collector, he never missed the opportunity to attend the annual Classic Car Show in Hershey, Pennsylvania. His home office was littered with back issues of Hemming’s Motor News. He lived at a time when Highway 50 was just two lanes wide and the mafia still controlled the casino business. In 1974 he sold a V-16 Cadillac for $25,000 cash, the deal brokered at the Sahara Tahoe. His caddies were featured in The Godfather film at the Kaiser estate on the west shore of Lake Tahoe. At one point he had over 25 vintage cars, including many V12 and V16 Cadillac’s, Cadillac LaSalle’s, Duisenberg’s, Chrysler, Dodge and Ford muscle cars, a 1964 Ford Mustang with original leather pony car interior, and for a time owned silver screen star, Jean Harlow’s 1934 Cadillac V12 Town Car. He enjoyed taking part in weddings, chauffeuring newlyweds of friends and family from church to wedding reception.

He and John sold the pharmacy in 1982. Having a keen business mind and recognizing the communities’ need for an inpatient pharmacy at Barton Memorial Hospital; Ron’s foresight and hard work were instrumental in the creation and development of the pharmacy program. He continued his work in pharmacy throughout his 70’s. During this time he started his own healthcare vitamin business. He spent many years educating his family, friends and the community on the benefits of nutraceuticals.

In 2006 he bought a winter home in Indio, California so he could enjoy golf year round. Any day of the week you could find him on his bike or on the course.

Ron lived a glorious and accomplished life. He was a true Renaissance man. A dedicated husband, brother, father and ever-stalwart friend, fortunate are we to have known him. He shaped and guided us and was largely responsible for instilling solid core values that we carry with us and provide as example to others. We will miss his storytelling, his showmanship, his sense of humor and silly jokes, his smooth voice, his quiet influence, his intelligence, the unspoken high expectations he set for himself and the rest of us, his commitment to his faith, family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Marcia, his children, Mike, Jillian and Chris Renaldi, Russell Noorda, Kathy and Cherisse Hollingsworth, and Bonnie Schilling. Including spouses, Prapasri Renaldi, Debbie Noorda, Dieter Bulin, and Bert Schilling. Grandchildren Kirt and Tania Noorda, Ashley Connor, Erik Greenwood, Bo and Bryce Schilling. The Dalton family including Nate, Rebecca, Codi, Tyler, and Kellan. Great grandchildren, Ava and Jace Connor.

The family will have a Celebration of Life at his home in Tahoe Keys, South Lake Tahoe, California in July 2020. Please send photographs and memories for inclusion in Ron’s memorial to Chris Renaldi at crenaldi@me.com.

Donations can be made in Ron’s memory to the St. Teresa Catholic Church in South Lake Tahoe, California.