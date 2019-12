Ronald Rathbun October 31, 1937 ~ December 14, 2019

Long time Lake Tahoe resident, loving father and friend, lost his battle with cancer on December 14, 2019. He died peacefully at his home with his daughter by his side.

He is survived by his daughter, son-in-law, five grandchildren, a great granddaughter and many friends.

There will be a Celebration of his life held at a future date.