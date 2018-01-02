Long time South Lake Tahoe local Ronson Sakioka passed away December 21, 2017. He was struck by a vehicle in Nevada City after attending the Victorian Christmas Festival with family.

He was born and raised in San Jose California but when he was in his early 20s, he went skiing in South Lake Tahoe and never returned home. Skiing was his passion and he was the friendliest guy you could meet on the ski lift. He taught ski lessons at Sierra at Tahoe in the early 1970s, Ronson also enjoyed tennis and getting together with his many friends. He could always be counted on for a big smile and fist bump.

Ronson owned and operated GGM Repair and Service. Many South Shore residents experienced his fine handiwork over the years. He worked on kitchen equipment for countless restaurants, sometimes in the middle of the night so that the kitchens would not have any down time.

Ronson married late in life and will be greatly missed by his wife Jackie. He also leaves behind his father Frank Sakioka, sister Sheryn Kasianchuk, brother Glenn Sakioka, aunt Satomi Togo, nephews Daniel and Michael Kasianchuk and step son Rick Norlie. Ronson was preceded in death by mother Shizuko Sakioka and brother in law Walt Kasianchuk.

A celebration of life will be held in the Spring at Heavenly Valley.