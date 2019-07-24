Ruth Elaine (Dow) Bartley passed away peacefully at age 92 on May 18, 2019 in South Lake Tahoe, CA.

She was born on February 10, 1927 to Eda and Ernest Dow. She is predeceased by her parents, her loving husband, Bob, her son, David, her brothers Roger and Kenneth, and her niece Kathleen.

She is survived by her devoted son, Bruce, her sister, Pauline, and many loving nieces, nephews and close friends, especially ‘Hub’ (Patsy) Bryant.

Ruth was born in Hartford, Connecticut. She graduated from the Teachers College of Connecticut. She moved to California where she met her husband Bob, who was teaching the California history course she had to take in order to be certified to teach in California. Ruth taught young children for 40 years. In the second half of her career she focused on teaching children with special needs. Ruth’s passion was teaching and after retiring, she volunteered in the Oakland school district tutoring children in her favorite subjects – math and reading.

Ruth loved square dancing and traveling with her husband, playing volleyball, skiing, and playing bridge. Later in life, she and Bob loved going to the casinos in Lake Tahoe.

Our family would like to thank all the caregivers, who took wonderful care of Ruth.

A memorial service at Happy Homestead will be held this Fall.