April 17, 1934 ~ November 26, 2018

Sam Azzara, 84, passed peacefully in his home on November 26, 2018 with his wife and daughters at his side. He was born in Dobbs Ferry, NY on April 17, 1934 to Alberto and Vita Azzara. He grew up in Huntington Beach, California with his two brothers Norman and Philip and graduated Anaheim High School class of 1953. Sam went on to successfully run his first restaurant in Stanton, California for 21 years. By first marriage he was blessed with a son, Albert and daughter Dora.

In 1973, he married Denise (Corral) and in 1977, together they moved to Incline Village, NV where they opened Azzara's Italian Restaurant which is still in operation. They were blessed with two daughters, Gina and Andrea.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Denise; son, Albert Azzara; daughters Dora Cannon, Gina (Josh) Highberger and Andrea (Cord) Gitchell; grandchildren Danielle (Jon) Anderson, Anthony Cannon, Chase and Aidan Highberger; Tate, Dane and Mack Gitchell; great-grandchildren Emilie and Elliott Anderson and Noah Cannon.

A Mass to celebrate his life was held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Incline Village, NV on Dec 1, 2018. He is interred at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Reno, Nevada.