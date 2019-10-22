Sandra Jean Erridge March 31, 1942 – Sept 15, 2019

Sandra Jean Erridge left us on September 15, 2019 to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in Heaven.

We thank the staff and nurses of Barton Skilled Nursing for their extraordinary love and care. A phlebotomist at Stanford for 25 years, Sandy kept them on their toes during her visits there.

Sandra was born in Pomona, California on March 31, 1942. Her father Edward Martin died in 1962 in Yountville, CA.

Her mother Janette Luhr died in 1990 at her home in San Francisco. Sandra’s younger brother Robert Martin died at age 20, at Naval Hospital Long Beach.

Sandy is survived by her sister Rose Stevenson, brother-in-law Paul Stevenson of Zephyr Cove, brother Phillip Martin of Spokane, nephews Gary Martin of Redwood City, and Terry Martin of Tualatin, Oregon, along with many nieces and nephews in Lake Tahoe, Portland, Oregon, and St. Louis, Missouri. Sandy loved the Lord, and the Tahoe Community Church. She loved life , and lived it! She loved crocheting, knitting, painting, cats, football and golf. The license frame of her bright red Jeep proclaimed “Rice and Joey” in appreciation of the 49ers of yore. Sandy lived her life with enthusiasm as if on a motorcycle: “Full Throttle!”

We love and miss you Sandy. See you soon. We think Sandy would appreciate donations be given in her name to Tahoe Community Church and Barton hospital.

A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at Tahoe Community Church, 145 Daggett Way, up Kingsbury, on Saturday 11/09/19, at 1:30pm