Sandt O’neill Williams

Sandy O’Neill Williams May 7, 1944 – Oct 1, 2019 Sandy O’Neill Williams, age 75, passed away peacefully in her home on October 1, 2019 surrounded by her family. Sandy was born May 7, 1944 in Huntington Park, CA to John and Pauline O’Neill. Sandy treasured her high school years and was very involved at South Gate Highschool. Sandy was Homecoming Queen and Prom Princess in 1961. She was in PEP Club, a cheerleader and belonged to many academic clubs. Her close group of girlfriends still travel together for two trips each year.

Sandy joined South Lake Tahoe’s Soroptimist International of Tahoe Sierra to help those in need. She tirelessly devoted many hours to her projects that help people and encourage students. She also joined her local Diabetes Support Group and Habitat for Humanity. She helped in her grandchildren’s classrooms for countless hours and attended all their games and functions.

Sandy is dearly missed for her bravery, spontaneous smile, heartfelt laughter, and the time she took to treat each person she met with care, empathy and love. Sandy and Keith Williams, her surviving husband of 39 years, moved to idyllic South Lake Tahoe in 1994 – made friends, danced, explored the USA and hiked most of Tahoe’s wilderness trails.

Sandy is also survived by children Jeff LoCicero and Gia Schrauben, son-in-law Kyle Schrauben, and grandchildren Kyla Schrauben, Kade Schrauben and Gina LoCicero a teacher who Sandy also helped in class.

The family will have a private Celebration of Life in Sandy’s honor.