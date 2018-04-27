Shawnnee Melvina Ramey of Placerville, Calif. passed away in Carmichael, Calif. on April 19, 2018, after a long, courageous fight against a series of unrelenting illnesses.

Shawnnee was born in Hollister, Calif. to her parents Curtiss Melvin and Alice Janette Bolt on March 10, 1949. She married the love of her life, Jimmy Lee Ramey, Jr., in 1975 and they moved their family to South Lake Tahoe a few years later. She was a talented craftswoman who loved knitting, crocheting, sewing, and leatherworking. She was also a wonderful cook and baker who was frequently hired to cater weddings and bake wedding cakes. She was very interested in genealogy, and future generations of her family will benefit from the incredible research that she did. She was a loving mother and grandmother. "We love you and miss you very much."

Shawnnee was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jim. She is survived by her children Sonny Zehm of Santa Rosa, CA., Charles Westley Zehm of Mankato, Minn., Shalene Campbell of Placerville, CA., and James Ramey (Jerrica) of Galt, Calif.; granddaughters Shayna Greener and Chantel Bauer (Scott) of Placerville, CA., and Cora Rose Zehm of Mankato, Minn.; siblings Ronda Morden, Donald Bolt, Connie Hinton, Joseph Starr, Tim Starr, Crystal Starr Conley (Bob), Cindy Hinton (deceased); and many nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to attend services Tuesday, May 1st, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at PRICE FUNERAL CHAPEL (6335 Sunrise Blvd. Citrus Heights, 725-2109, immediately followed by a celebration of Shawnnee's life at nearby Tempo Park. A private internment at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, Calif. will be held on May 3rd at 2:00 PM.