Sheila DeSelle

June 7, 1945 ~ August 10, 2019

Sheila, age 74, passed away on August 10, 2019 in Mesquite, NV. She was born June 7, 1945 to Lynn C. Thomas and Marion H Blomme in Alameda CA.



She spent most of her youth in St. Helen, CA. She found her sole mate, Frank C. DeSelle, in Lake Tahoe and later married him in Laughlin, NV.



Sheila worked for 25 plus years in Safeway stores in, near, and around South Lake Tahoe, CA. She loved to be with her family, especially during the holidays. She enjoyed being around people and was always known as, “a real lady” at all times. She also loved football betting and Texas Holdem, and she loved her grandchildren.

She is survived by her friend, sweetheart, and husband, Frank C. DeSelle of Mesquite NV; her daughter, Tiff Thomas of Hawaii, and sister Sue Thomas of Carson City, NV; two grandchildren, Janine and Zack Worden of Bowling Green, KY; and one great-grandchild, Aldyna. Sheila will be greatly missed.



No services have been planned at this time. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on their guest book at virginvalleymortuary.com.