August 17, 1943 – September 8, 2018

Sheila M. Bruce was born on August 17, 1943 and passed on September 8, 2018 in Carson City Nevada. Sheila was born to Donald and Marie Fleming in Glendale, CA. Sheila moved to South Lake Tahoe 32 years ago.

She is survived by her husband Robert Bruce. She has 1 son, Kevin Cormier, who is married to Darla Cormier. She has 3 grandchildren, Logan Talli, Jennifer Talli, and Eli Cormier. Sheila is also survived by her sister Lynn Muesing.

Sheila loved to travel and has been around the world. Her other passion was cats.

Her arrangements were handled by Autumn Hills Funerals and Cremations.

Per Sheila's request, there will be no services.