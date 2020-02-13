Shirley Ann Curiel of South Lake Tahoe, passed away Tuesday morning February 4, after a long and courageous battle with her health. Shirley was born October 27, 1932 in Los Angeles, CA, an only child of the late Allan Charles and Ann Cora Babcock. She is survived by the absolute love of her life and husband of 69 years, Robert Curiel. She loved her husband with every ounce of her being and they built the most beautiful life together. She is also survived by her two daughters Debbie Gienapp and Roberta (Doug) Van Gorden, three Grandchildren Chrissy (Cody) Summerville, Bobby Gienapp and Michael (Jennifer) Van Gorden, as well as her most precious four great-grandchildren Elijah, Holly, Brayden and Maxwell. Shirley loved and adored her family and they were the light of her world. Shirley and Robert met in the spring of 1950 and were married in August that same year. She loved to share stories of their romance, how fairy tale it was, and how lucky she was to have married such a wonderful man. They raised a family in Southern California where they were heavily involved in the Masonic Lodge and their daughter’s participation in Job’s Daughters. Shirley always said that looking back on her life, those days were full of excitement, and she had some of the most interesting and memorable experiences. In 1978, Shirley and Robert decided to move their family to South Lake Tahoe, CA, as it had always been Shirley’s dream of living in the mountains. They spent the next 40 plus years enjoying life and watching their family grow. Her constant love and encouragement was always an inspiration to her family, and when asked for a piece of advice for her family to always remember, it was always “forgive and forget”. Shirley worshiped her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and we take comfort knowing she is now at home with our Lord.