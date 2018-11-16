June 29, 1931 – October 31, 2018

Slava Erna Braun passed away at her home in Reno, Nevada on October 31st. She was a long time native of the South Lake Tahoe/Reno area. Slava was born in Poland and immigrated to the United States just after World War II. She lost all her family members during the war, except her two sisters, Lisa Maloff and Tania Maloff. Lisa immigrated with Slava. Tania and her daughter, Chalda Maloff, immigrated sometime later.

Slava and Lisa attended high school in San Francisco, CA. She was introduced to her husband, Friedrich Hans Braun by Lisa during a game of bridge. Fred's nickname was Fitz, and Slava's was Lala. She and Fred had two daughters, Kathleen and Theresa, whom they raised in South Lake Tahoe, CA, and Zephyr Cove, NV.

Slava was a warm, caring and generous person who loved her family. She was a wonderful mother who took great delight in raising her children and spending time with her grandchildren. She shared many special memories with her sisters. Slava enjoyed bird watching and feeding little animals, and took in a stray cat who quickly became a member of the family. She was a person of great fortitude, and enjoyed life with her children, grandchildren, niece and nephew. She will be dearly missed.

Slava is preceded in death by her husband, Fred. She is survived by her sister Lisa Maloff, her daughters Kathleen Braun and Theresa Waldner, her grandchildren Sophia Del La Cerda and Trevor Waldner, her niece Chalda Maloff, and nephew Steven Maloff.

A graveside service will be held on Monday November 19th, 2018 at Happy Homestead Cemetery in South Lake Tahoe.