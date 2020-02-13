The beautiful Stacy Dow’s stoic 22 month-long battle with lymphoma came to a peaceful end in her home on January 30th, 2020, surrounded by family, friends, and loyal rescue cat Karma. She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Russ Dow, her cherished daughter Erin Ellington, son-in-law John, and two treasured granddaughters, Riley and Mia Ellington. Stacy also is survived by her mother Merle Ribnick, her brother Wayne Ribnick and family, her sister Wendy and family, and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles from her extended family. She was predeceased by her father, Gerson Ribnick in 1988. Stacy was born in Los Angeles, Ca. in 1949, and moved to Lake Tahoe from Malibu, Ca., to be with Russ, who she met at Sierra Ski Ranch in a private ski lesson in 1979. Stacy had several occupations over the years which included dental assistant, yoga instructor, cocktail waitress, bar manager, and roving reporter with Lake Tahoe Television. She was also a passionate entrepreneur. She had businesses that included Latitude with Attitude (a lotion company), a Ca. real estate license which she used to stage homes for sale (First Impressions), and her favorite company, Gift Baskets Galore. Since their retirement in 2007, Stacy and Russ enjoyed the best of two worlds: living in San Felipe, Mexico for the winters and spending summers in Lake Tahoe. Stacy was a true beach lover and enjoyed kayaking and paddle boarding in the Sea of Cortez and ATV-ing along the beaches of San Felipe. In the summer, she enjoyed spending time on their boat and sitting with friends on the beaches of South Tahoe. Stacy enthusiastically appreciated all the loving support of friends who encouraged all her athletic endeavors and enjoyed participating in weekly ukulele classes. She donated her time and efforts to spay and neuter programs and was an avid supporter and volunteer of the Cancer Walks and Drives in both Mexico and Tahoe. Stacy had an understated elegance that was engaging and approachable. She was such a dynamic force of nature, so full of life, love and happiness with the amazing ability to make anybody feel at ease in any situation. She had a “Pollyanna” outlook on life that was infectious. Her outgoing, happy attitude made her a pleasure to be around. Her brave struggle over the last two years is a testament to her strength and courage and is truly an example for all of us. Our consolation is knowing that she led such a full life with friends and family, and that finally she will no longer suffer at the hands of this terrible disease but is free to look down on us all with love, affection and that most beautiful smile that we will always remember. There will be a Celebration of Life yet to be scheduled sometime this Spring/Summer. Stacy would encourage you to please donate to your local pet shelter as a tribute to her loving and caring nature.