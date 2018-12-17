1963 ~ 2018

On Thursday, December 13, 2018, Stephen Bannar, loving husband and father of Brandon and Allison, passed away at the age of 55. Stephen was born in Camden, New Jersey on March 18, 1963. Stephen graduated from Rutgers University in 1985. He completed his Medical Degree from Pennsylvania State University in 1990, and he practiced Orthopedic Surgery for 25 years. On May 18, 1991, he married Barbara Lee Storck. They raised two children Brandon and Allison.

Stephen had a passion for every part of nature. He enjoyed hiking, backpacking, skiing, ice skating, biking and paddle boarding. Stephen lived for his patients and sought to help those in need. He traveled to Vietnam and Tanzania to volunteer his medical skills.

Stephen was predeceased by his father Charles. He is survived by his wife Barbara, son Brandon, daughter Allison, mother Ann, brother Carl, sisters Lisa and Laura, and several nieces and nephews.

A viewing is scheduled for Tuesday, December 18th, 5-7pm at McFarlane Mortuary, 887 Emerald Bay Rd, South Lake Tahoe. Funeral will be held December 19th, 10 am at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 1041 Lyons Ave, South Lake Tahoe. Burial at Happy Homestead, 1261 Johnson Blvd will follow. Immediately after the burial, a reception will be held in Grace Hall at Saint Theresa.

New Jersey services will be held at Gardner Funeral Home, 126 South Black Horse Pike, Runnemede, NJ on January 5th, 2019. Visitation will be

11am- 1pm with Memorial Service to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the Bannar family requests that donations be made to the Stephen Bannar Memorial Fund at Lake Tahoe Unified School District. The fund is setup to benefit the students of our town dealing with mental health issues. Please send checks to Shannon Chandler schandler@ltusd.org at 1021 Al Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe.