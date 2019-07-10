Stephen Bernhard Ehrler, age 36, passed away July 1st, 2019. He was born May 9th, 1983, in South Lake Tahoe, CA, son of Ben and Dolores Ehrler and brother of Marie Smith. He attended South Tahoe High School where he was a member of the football team and graduated in the top of his class. He attended UC Santa Barbara and later graduated from the University of Phoenix with a degree in business. He worked as a freelance computer designer/ technician for >10 years, was an El Dorado Mental Health Commissioner for two years, and a volunteer for St. Theresa’s Bread and Broth for 5 years. He was a talented artist in bronzing, watercolor, photography, and abstract art. He shared many gifts with the world, he laughed easily, and his greatest joy in life was his family. To know Stephen was to love him. He loved to sail Lake Tahoe and he loved to travel, touring Europe, Russia, and the Great American South West. Most recently, he traveled to Idaho with his sister to view a total solar eclipse. Stephen was our best friend. He was among the most intelligent, kind, and thoughtful. His loss is a true tragedy and he will be grievously missed by all who knew him. A funeral will be held on Thursday July 11th at 11am at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church.