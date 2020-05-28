Steve Kellerhouse

Provided Photo

Steve Kellerhouse, passed in his sleep on Thursday, May 7th. He was 65 years old.

Steve was born the oldest of 3 children in Burbank, California on August 17th, 1956, to Ronald and Florence “Dolly” Kellerhouse. Steve, beloved husband of Janet Kellerhouse; devoted son of Dolly Kellerhouse, unparalleled brother of Terri and Alex, unrivaled uncle to Jenni , Matt, Kristi, and David, fun-loving great-uncle to Danny and Jack, will be missed dearly. Steve’s essence of real Love, pure Joy, and straightforward Honesty will forever remain in the hearts of this family.

Steve fell in love with the beauty of Lake Tahoe as a child. The outdoors called him. It was here that he would eventually make his home.

Steve and his Father opened a gourmet meat market in Burbank (LA) , California after Steve’s graduation from high school. After the early passing of his Father, young Steve continued to successfully grow “Ron & Steve’s Meats” over the next 20 years . He loved his business, yet, Steve’s soul was in the Mountains. Steve would worked ten straight days in Burbank, and then drove ten hours to experience four awesome days in Lake Tahoe. He commuted like this, 10 on- 4 off, for 10 years. In 2005, he and his wife Janet, moved to Lake Tahoe to finally live their dream. Soon after arrival, Steve began working at Incline Village Golf Course.

You couldn’t go anywhere without someone yelling, ‘Hey Steve”. What was happening at the course? How is the snow? Or, they just wanted to say, “Hey Steve”, knowing that he would brighten their day! The family jokingly called him, ” Mr. Incline”. He loved this community.

Steve was so happy living in the outdoors. He loved crazy weather! The elements called to him. Just ask his wife who, for the last 34 years, has been begging to turn the heater just up to 50 in the midst of winter.

A beautiful 34 year marriage to Janet Kellerhouse, a family that worshiped every moment they spent together, and his many dear friends who have remained for life, illustrate the depth of this man’s soul. When the ship was sinking, it was Steve that you wanted by your side.

A celebration of Steve’s ” Life well Lived” will be held on Monday, August 17th, 4pm, at Burnt Cedar Beach. Donations in Steve’s name can be made to the Leukemia Foundation in honor of his Father, or to the Pet Network, Incline Village, in honor of all the animals that Steve loved.