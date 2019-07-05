Susan Allison Mancini

Allison, also affectionately known as Allidaughter, was born in Bishop, California to Mary Strobel and Robert Dietz when Robert was the manager of the Mammoth Mountain Inn. She attended Immaculate Heart High School in Hollywood and graduated from South Lake Tahoe High School. She studied at El Camino College and Lake Tahoe Community College. Allison was an accomplished sailor spending almost every weekend during her early high school years sailing to Catalina Island. She loved Tahoe where she raised her beloved sons, Bryan Puleri and Dylan Puleri. She moved in with her dad a while back and said she’d never been happier, enjoying an ongoing ritual of joking and reminiscing with him. She loved waking up to the cacophony of the birds and squirrels sparring for the seeds she left for them. She knew every member of the quail family that lived right outside her door. She excitedly took photos of the bear that came up and looked in her window. Her friends meant the world to her and she took advantage of every opportunity to go hiking, rafting, and snowshoeing with them. She looked forward to spring when she could begin planting her garden. Allison was an avid participant in the South Lake Tahoe community. She was a past president of the Tahoe Arts Project Board of Directors, a past officer of the local Moose Lodge where she also edited their newsletter, and an active participant of the annual Tahoe Toy Run. She loved watching her boys play baseball. She was looking forward to attending Bryan’s college graduation at the end of May and was so proud to learn that Dylan had become a manager at the business where he worked. A few years back, Allison started her own business, Ally’s White Glove Cleaning and she was also working at BioSpirit Spa at the time of her death. Besides her parents and sons, Allison is survived by her loving brothers, Robert T. Dietz, Jr., Thomas F. Dietz (Lisa), and Jeffrey D. Dietz, and sisters Heather A. Rancatore (Mark), Julie K. Balentine, and former stepmother, Betty Jo Balentine. She also leaves behind a legion of heartbroken nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Allison died unexpectedly from the flu and pneumonia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Allison’s name to the Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care - 1485 Cherry Hills Circle, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150-4921. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, July 12 at 10 a.m. at St Theresa’s Catholic Church. A reception will immediately follow in the parish hall.