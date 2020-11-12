Susan Dawn Devyak
Devyak
August 12, 1961 – November 1, 2020
Susan Dawn Devyak, age 59 of Lake Tahoe, NV., formerly of Crown Point Indiana, passed away November 1, 2020, after a brave battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents Mike and Lorraine Devyak. Susie survived by her sisters Michele Devyak, Terri (William) Woldt, her niece Brittney (Matt) Pfister, great-niece Alivia Pfister, and many cousins and loving friends. Susie was a graduate of Crown Point High School, class of 1979. She was a realtor with Caldwell Banker in Incline Village, NV, for over 30 years and an active contributor to the Incline Village community and helping those in need. She was a member of St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church in Merrillville, Indiana, and The Village Church in Incline Village Nv. Susie’s family held her funeral services on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at 10 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, 9191 Mississippi St, Merrillville, IN. Rev Marko Matic officiating. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. In place of flowers, cards, or gifts, donations to place a memorial plaque in beautiful East Shore Trail, Lake Tahoe, NV. to help celebrate Susie’s life, may be made to http://www.gofundme.com/f/suzyqtahoe. Burns Funeral Home, Crown Point, entrusted with arrangements. http://www.burnsfuneral.com
