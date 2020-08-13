Susan Dore

Provided Photo

Susan Dore

February 12, 1932 – May 26, 2020

Susan Dore, age 88 passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020 during a short stay at a nursing rehabilitation facility in Carson City, NV. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 49 years, Robert Dore. She is survived by her daughter, Jenifer Dore, son and daughter-in-law, Robert & Beverly Dore, granddaughter Kristen and husband, Tyler Chasey, granddaughter Jamie Dore, grandson Christopher Dore and great-grandson Liam Chasey, and baby girl Chasey due in September.

She grew up, married and raised her children and resided in her beloved hometown of Litchfield, CT for over 60 years. She worked at Little Brick Nursery School, was active in the Litchfield Congregational Church, and she was the familiar smiling face at Finast/Stop & Shop for many years. She had a strong love for all animals and raised ducks, chickens, became a doberman rescue lover and shared her love with horses with her daughter, Jenifer.

In 2001, she moved West to Lake Tahoe to be near her children and for 18 years thoroughly loved the Sierras and watching her grandchildren grow up. One of her favorite pastimes was following her Uconn Girls Basketball on tv, volunteering at Edgewood Celebrity Golf, helping with the Nursery at Sierra Community Church and one of her most fullfilling journeys in life was volunteering at Roots & Wings Preschool for over 15 years where she lovingly became Nannie (Grandma) to all.

She so loved her family and friends more than anything and especially loved attending extended family gatherings, and all of her grandchildren’s life events. She thoroughly enjoyed a good dinner out and a Tanqueray Martini with a twist was always her preferred cocktail.

Due to the pandemic, a small private family memorial was conducted on the shores of the Truckee River. We ask that everyone who loved her plant a perennial in their garden in her memory – may its beauty each year remind you of her.