Susan (Sue) Henson

August 31, 1942 ~ October 25, 2018

How one lives one's life and the example he/she sets for others becomes a person's legacy. Sue Henson had high standards for herself and great expectations of others to always do their best. She inspired many to be the best they can be.

Sue was born in Oklahoma City, and moved to Southern California as a baby with her parents, brother and grandparents with whom she was very close. She grew up enjoying the beach and family time on Sundays with her grandparents. She was always a good student and later a life-long learner. She will be missed by her high school friends from San Dimas.

She arrived in South Lake Tahoe in 1964 to work for Bill Harrah as a 21 dealer. She had many career positions along the way, but athletic adventures were her passion. Everything she did was with purpose. By the time she retired she had run several marathons, hiked the 165 mile Rim Trail, traversed the Grand Canyon rim to rim in one day, bagged Mt. Whitney and rode the Death Ride. She stood at the top of many peaks and traveled thousands of miles on foot and bicycle.

In 2008 she turned her attention to becoming a volunteer and trail guide for the Tahoe Rim Trail. Her connection with the trail started in 2001 when she became the 86th person to complete the 165 mile trail. Her many contributions did not go unnoticed and remain her legacy to the Rim Trail. Over the years, she received four major awards from the TRTA including Volunteer of the Year and Hall of Fame inductee.

Because Sue was never one to make herself the center of attention, she requested no formal memorial service. However, on a perfect fall day in November her Rim Trail family, friends and trail guides came together to honor one of their own. High on a ridge top trail vista that bears her name (a gift from one of the Rim Trail guides) they gathered to remember their friend, co-worker and mentor. Her spirit was on the trail that day and her memory remains an inspiration to all who knew her.

Her survival instincts carried her through an eight year battle with cancer that ended at home on October 25th. Sue is survived by her husband Michael Edmondson, daughter Wendy Alexander, grandson Dane Alexander, step-son Michael Edmondson, his wife Laura their two children Brianna and Brandon, her cousin Rita Hussy and her many friends.