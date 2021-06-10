Teresa Golden

March 18, 1944 – December 29, 2020

A Celebration of Life for Teresa (Teri) Golden will be celebrated on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Lake Tahoe Community Presbyterian Church. All those who knew and loved Teri are welcome. The family hopes friends will share a short remembrance of her during the eulogy time.

Teri passed away in her home on Dec. 29, 2020. She had called South Lake Tahoe home since 2007 and loved this area and serving the community in many ways. She loved the outdoors and the mountains in particular. She will be missed by her family and friends.

Teri was active in the Democratic Party, Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless, Christmas Cheer, the Drugstore Project, helping hikers on the Pacific Rim Trail, the AARP tax preparation, and many other endeavors. Teri was also a member of the Community Presbyterian Church and The Women of the Moose. Her neighbors described her as a loving and generous person.

Teri retired as a nurse at Stanford University Hospital working with heart and lung transplant patients. She had been a nurse in several states as well as Germany and Panama. She loved hiking, biking, snow skiing and anything outdoors. She lived for adventure, loved sharing laughs with those she loved, and taking in the beauty of the Lake Tahoe area. Her kind and gentle spirit was available to anyone in need.

Teri is survived by two brothers, Bill (and Jackie) Golden and Don (and Rita) Golden and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Her parents and sister predeceased her.

Any donations can be made in her name to the Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless or the Drug Store Project.