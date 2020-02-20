Terry Lee Weagley

Provided Photo

Terry Lee Weagley, 69, passed away February 13, 2020 in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho. Terry was born on October 8, 1950 in Havre, Montana to Donald Weagley Sr. and Joyce Bradbury Weagley. His early childhood was spent in Santa Monica, California where he graduated from High School. Terry with his family moved to South Lake Tahoe, California in 1970 where he worked for South Lake Tahoe Utility District until he moved to Coeur d’ Alene in January 2020.

Survivors include his mother, Joyce Bradbury Weagley; brother, Donald Weagley Jr.; sister-in-law, Fran Ulrich; sister, Julene Baxter; brother-in-law, Kieth Baxter; niece, Shauna Olson; nephew, David Olson; aunts, E. Jeanne Kapp, Shirley Morrell, and Zella Witter.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Donald Weagley Sr.

His family would like to thank his many friends who were involved in his life and prayed for healing. He was loved by countless individuals all of who will miss him greatly.

A graveside service will be held at Coeur d’ Alene Memorial Gardens, 7315 N. Government Way , Coeur d’Alene, Idaho on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 12:30PM.

Please visit Terry’s online memorial at http://www.yatesfuneralhomes.com