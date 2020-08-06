Terry Ogg

Provided Photo

Terry Ogg

March 18, 1954 – July 28, 2020

Lake Tahoe has lost one of its icons. At the young age of 66, Terry Alan Ogg left us suddenly July 28.2020. Terry was born March 18, 1954 in Richmond, CA. He grew up in Pinole, CA and graduated from Pinole High School in 1972. As a teenager, he developoed a love for music and found his instrument, a “Huge” (his words) Hammond organ. He moved his organ to South Lake Tahoe in 1975 at the age of 21 on a quest to become a rock star among other interests. His passion for playing music never wavered during his lifetime. In his 45 years in Tahoe, he played in numerous local rock and roll bands, including The Trey Stone Band, The Blues Monsters, The Steve Walker Band, The Movers and many more. There wasn’t a venue in Tahoe he wasn’t familiar with. It was not uncommon to see Terry load up his van after work and drive to Reno and back for a gig, arriving home in the wee hours and back to work the next day. He was dedicated to his music.

During his early years in Tahoe, he joined the Carpenters’ Local #1789. He worked through the union for nearly 10 years honing his craft and developing his unique style. He was a very talented carpenter and tradesman. Terry acquired his General Contractors license in 1992. He soon became a successful contractor and never lacked for work. When he was not playing is organ or building houses, you could find him in or on the water. He was an avid sailor, scuba diver and hot tubber. If water was around, he was in it. He harvested many abalone and lobsters on numerous dive trips. His bright yellow 25′ D’Merit sailboat was his “baby”. Every wednesday afternoon, in the summer, he would race in the Windjammers Yacht Club “Beer Can” races, and more times than not, left with the trophy. After his sailboat was tucked away for the winter, you could find Terry on the ski slopes with his “crew” tearing up the powder. When not skiing he would be on his snowmobile in the wilderness doing the same.

Terry never shied away from a good time. If the old adage is true, “Who ever dies with the most toys, wins”, then Terry might be the winner! His life was full and his friends were many. There is a “huge” void in our town now. It will never will be filled.

In memory of Terry, donations can be made to South Tahoe High Performing Arts Booster Assn. Att: Music Dept. sthspaba.org.