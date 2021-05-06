Thildy Kaelin

Thildy Kaelin

March 30, 1933 – April 29, 2021

Our Muetti (Mommy) passed away peacefully on April 29, 2021. Anyone that knew her will understand that she gave a good fight to the very end.

She and her husband immigrated to the United States from Switzerland in 1957. After a very brief time in Tracy, CA they both discovered Lake Tahoe in 1959, bought a tiny motel that they soon completely rebuilt and over the next 25 years fulfilled their American Dream. The Matterhorn Motel was our home, our fun, our family’s fondest memories. Relationships were created that are still in place today. After selling the motel they built their beautiful Tahoe Keys home where Mommy and daddy loved gardening and entertaining, traveling and spending time with family, Mommy lost the love of her life, her husband Joe, in 1999. Her son, Martin and her daughter-in-law Paula, also preceded her in death. Through those losses our Muetti remained our pillar, our go to for everything. With so much family and extended family we shared the best of times together and we were able to keep her in her very happiest place, her home, until her last days, surrounded by her family and dearest friends, even if by phone.

We celebrate our mommy, our Muetti, for everything she taught each of us, for all her hard work, for the joys we were blessed with, for Swiss traditions and music, laughter, and for helping each of us through our own ups and downs.

Her family missing her so much includes:

Ann and Lloyd, Irene and Rick, Jeanette and Dooley

Grandchildren: Matt, Hannah, Nicholas and Sarah, Christopher and Francesca, Raquel, Vanessa, Maiella and Milan

Great Grandchildren: Matthew, Addie, Emma and Jaxson

We are so blessed to be able to have a funeral mass for Muetti at her beloved St. Theresa’s Catholic Church on Friday, May 14, 2021 at noon. Covid guidelines require masks and screening. Please arrive as early as 11:15.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Muetti’s name to Barton Health Foundation, bartonhealth.org or to St. Theresa’s Catholic Church.