Thomas(Pete) Patten

Thomas(Pete)

Patten

April 26, 1946 – January 13, 2021

It is with sad and heavy hearts that we announce Thomas Wright Patten (Pete) 74 years of age passed away peacefully with his family by his side on January 13th, 2021 in Carson City, Nevada, due to pancreatic cancer.

Born April 26th 1946 to the late Thomas Patten and Patricia Wright in Lake County, California. Pete was a 1964 graduate of Clear Lake High School and then went on to graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Business at Chico State College in 1970. Due to a camping accident, Pete’s dream of finishing law school was cut short, but that did not stop his will to help others. During his school years he worked his way through college by working at Safeway. He was wise beyond his education and people of all ages sought his financial advice and benefited from his counsel. Pete was a teacher and mentor to many, and a friend to all and it showed as he retired from Safeway in South Lake Tahoe after 36 years of service. Pete and Sandra found their dream home in Carson City, Nevada, overlooking a beautiful meadow. A meadow where it’s beauty was never taken for granted as Pete would be out on the patio every morning with binoculars in one hand and a cup of coffee in the other. Family, nature and the great outdoors were his heaven on earth and family vacations never fell short of that.Camping and fishing became a tradition which carried on from generation to generation. Not to mention all the hunting trips he and his brothers took for years and years.Pete will be remembered for his unfailing work ethic, teasing jokes and brilliant mind, but most of all a family man whose entire world was to make sure everyone was taken care of.

Pete is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years Sandra Patten; Daughter’s Darci (Scott) Prescott, Stefani Barrenchea and Cassandra Patten; Sons Rusty Patten and Jason Patten; Brothers Dennis, Danny and Doug and his late brother Scotty; Grandchildren Corey, Jarren, Justin and Jonathan, Candace, Gary, Samantha and Isabella; and Great Grandsons Liam and Levi.

There will be no service at this time. A celebration of life will beheld at a later date.