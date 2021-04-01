Tim Borge

Provided Photo

Tim Borge

September 18, 1942 – March 29, 2021

Timothy Francis Borge passed away on March 29, 2021 at his home with his family by his side. Tim was born on September 18, 1942 in Reno, Nevada. Tim co-owned and operated Ken’s Tire in South Lake Tahoe since 1978, with Ken’s earning the distinction of “Best of Tahoe” twenty-four times since this program’s inception.

Preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Helen and his brother, Bobby. Tim is survived by his wife, Nancy Goedhart, and his sister, Pam, in addition to his sons, Christian and Anthony, and his daughters, Courtney, Kristina and Jaime along with grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Tim was a true gentleman. People from all walks of life would come by to talk about life challenges or just to discuss sports and everyday happenings. People received support and encouragement and some would get the tough love message because he called it like it was.

Tim and his wife, Nancy enjoyed many years creating lasting memories…traveling, golfing, family outings and going to sporting events. Sports were his passion, both as a participant throughout his high school and college years and as a lifelong spectator. He enjoyed watching or going to see his favorite local teams play, like the South Lake Tahoe Vikings, San Francisco Giants, Golden State Warriors and the 49ers!

A special thank-you to Barton Hospice for their compassion and skill in Tim’s final weeks. The family would also like to thank the many friends who volunteered their time to assist in Tim’s care.

The family will be honoring Tim’s memory at a later date in a private celebration of life. In lieu of flowers it is Tim’s wish that each person extends a random act of kindness to another so that the whole community is touched in a positive manner by others!