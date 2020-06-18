Timothy Fadda

SIERRA COUNTY – Timothy William Fadda was born on August 25, 1946, in Oakland, CA. He passed away on May 24, 2020, while working at his Magnolia gold mine in Sierra County, CA. Tim grew up in San Leandro, CA, and graduated from Pacific High School. He relocated to Incline Village, NV in 1964. He later joined the Air Force and was stationed at Mather Air Base where he served as a medic. After serving in the military, he attended the University of Nevada, Reno and graduated with a degree in Animal Husbandry. Tim was active in the Reno Rodeo Association and was an avid outdoor enthusiast. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding four wheelers, snowmo- biles, and horses. Tim always had a project or two going in his large workshop where he kept busy rebuilding trucks, cars, and recreational vehicles. Tim was also an amateur gunsmith. You name it, Tim could fix it, or build a new one. In 2005, Tim married Jan, and was blessed with a bonus son, Digger, with whom he shared many common interests. Tim, Jan, and Digger had a wonderful life together. They all loved the outdoors, traveling, working at the mine, gardening, and raising chickens and dogs. Jan’s sister, Laura, her niece, Shaylyn, and Digger all moved into a house across the street from Tim and Jan. Tim deeply loved his family and was extremely happy to have them so close to home. Tim is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Lorraine Fadda, and his brother, Gary Fadda. Tim is survived by his wife, Jan, son Douglas (Digger) Railton, in- laws Laura McElroy, Kevin Parrish, .Shaylyn Hadley, his sisters Christine Prince and Roxanne Williams, brother in-law Steve Brooks, nieces Nicole Durden, Chantel Whitelaw, (Brad) and nephews Joey (Candy) and Billy (Patty) Prince and Trevor Willams (Amanda). The family would like to give a special thanks to Bob Renato, Tim’s dear friend who was with him at his time of passing. In lieu of flowers, please do what Tim would do and help someone who is in need