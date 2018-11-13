Timothy Ian Murphy

Timothy was born on Easter Sunday, March 26th, 1978 and weighed 1 lb 12 oz. He was 13 ½ weeks premature. He fought hard to survive and came home 2 ½ months later from the Maine Medical Center at 4.2 lbs. He died unexpectedly on November 4th, 2018.

He was educated at St. James School in Biddeford, Maine and Old Orchard Beach schools.

He worked in the family business as a teenager and later on went to work for Chef Gillis at Silver Spoons as an apprentice. He moved to Lake Tahoe in 1998 with his friend, Dan Littlefield, and lived on Heavenly Mountain.

He went to work for Harrah's Casino as a Lead Cook where he cooked for several celebrities. He later moved to Gardnerville to work for the Carson Valley Inn at their Convention Center.

According to his bosses he increased the quality of food, and he was described as a culinary perfectionist.

Tim was an avid snowboarder and loved the Stagecoach Lift at Heavenly Ski Resort. He also loved hand loading and shooting.

He was thoughtful and loyal to his friends. They talked about his wit, charm and his electric blue eyes and beautiful smile. He was known to keep everyone in line. Timmy was awesome.

He loved his family and friends, and he will be missed by all.

He is predeceased by his grandparents and his beloved brother, Garon Murphy.

He is survived by his parents, Gordon and Celeste (Garon) Murphy from Old Orchard Beach, Maine, his niece Brittany Cacace of South Portland, Maine, his godparents Robert and Joyce (Garon) Boucher of North Conway, New Hampshire, his uncles and aunts Walter and Sherry Murphy of Old Orchard Beach, Maine, Guy Garon of The Villages, Florida, Gene Murphy of Charlestown, Indiana, Steve Garon of Biddeford, Maine, Kathy Garon of Old Orchard Beach, Maine, and several cousins and friends.

Funeral Arrangements have not been finalized.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Shrine Hospital in Timothy's name.