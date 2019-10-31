Tom Cardinale Jan 1, 1944 – Oct 26th 2019

Tom Passed away at Renowned Medical Center Reno, NV on October 26th, 2019 Due to complications from diabetes.

Tom Cardinale was born in Antioch, CA to Peter & Rose Cardinale, on January 1st 1944 and was raised in Pittsburg, CA. He worked 38 years as a powerhouse engineer in the paper plant industry.

A man passionate about life, and the outdoors; he loved hunting in the Delta, on Sherman Island with his father, son and many friends. His great love was Lake Tahoe, where he and wife, Lynette, honeymooned and later made Incline Village, NV Lake Tahoe their permanent home.

The saying "they don’t make them like that anymore" describes Tom. Loyal, Honorable, Faithful, Patriotic. Loved his family & friends, hosting Bocci and celebrating life with great Italian food together with wonderful friends & family. He enjoyed engaging in lively conversations that were full of his passion and wisdom.

Tom knew and loved the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior and shared fellowship at Calvary Chapel of Truckee during his years in Lake Tahoe.

He is missed dearly, life will never be the same without him, nonetheless, his memories and fun-loving spirit will always remain with us.

God Bless You Tommy!

Tom is survived by his wife, Lynette and their son Peter Cardinale (Sonia) Grandsons Jacob & Joshua Sister Gerry Cardinale

Celebration of Life will be announced when the snow melts, in the spring.