Tomas Westerlin

Provided Photo

Beloved husband, son, brother and friend passed away suddenly on March 25, 2020.

Tomas was born in Oakland, California, the second son to Jan and Eva Westerlin, of Pleasanton, CA. He was raised in the bay area and attended local schools. At ages 9 and 10, he lived and went to school in Sweden with his Father. After moving back to the states and graduating from Monte Vista High School, Tomas managed the banquet services for Round Hill Country Club. He loved to golf and in 2000 went to Scotland with his Father and brother; he was excited to play some of the most famous courses there. In 2003 he moved to Lake Tahoe with his best friend Chris where he met his future wife Adrienne. Tomas worked on hot tubs and spas for over 13 years and was the head technician throughout Lake Tahoe and the surrounding areas. Many of his clients called him their friend. He often worked on his days off to help his friends with whatever they needed. He enjoyed his travels with his wife to the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Puerto Rico and Antigua. He was a happy, smart, kind, man that touched the lives of many people and was deeply loved by his wife, family and friends; his genuine smile, big heart and beautiful soul will always be remembered. He was an exceptional man. He enjoyed spending time at the lake, boating, kayaking, fishing, golfing, biking, barbequing, playing with his dog Roxy, and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Adrienne Westerlin; parents, Jan Westerlin, Eva Westerlin and her husband Brian Bonner; brother, Lars Westerlin; extended family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held outside on the lawn at Edgewood Bistro on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 2:00p.m. to 4:00p.m . All are welcome to attend and share their stories of Tomas. He would appreciate brightly colored attire, his favorite color was purple.