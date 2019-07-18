Vali Dees, beloved wife and daughter, passed away at her home in South Lake Tahoe this July 7th, 2019 at 6:45 PM. She was attended by her husband, Jeff Davies, and her mother, Helen Valborg, when she finally succumbed to the cancer she had been so determined to overcome. Her death deprives the world and all who knew her of a bright and healing light.

Vali was born in Hollywood, California on May 27th, 1957. She grew up in nearby Pasadena where she began her schooling, before moving to Santa Barbara, which became her true stomping grounds. She and her mother lived in the Trout Club, a rustic settlement of log cabins in the foothills overlooking the Channel Islands. The school bus chugged up the mountain and dropped her each day at the top of the hill where she would be met by every dog in the Trout Club. She was like the Pied Piper, and dogs played an important role throughout her life.

Vali taught Physical Education at Toyon Middle School in Calaveras County for 5 years. Then biology, geology and forensics at South Lake Tahoe High School for 15 years, She also coached the girl’s volleyball team. Many of her students are still here in town working in various professional capacities. In her mid-life Vali decided to become a nurse and completed the nursing at Western Nevada college in Carson City before taking a position at Carson Tahoe Hospital where she eventually qualified as an Intensive Care Unit nurse.

Vali and her husband, Jeff, established a second home in Los Barriles, Baja California where they pursued their passion for wind surfing and kite boarding. Vali was an avid hiker, biker, cycler, and skier. She was fearless in following the big guys into the wilderness on her dirt bike and exploring the canyons and coastline of Baja on her quad. Her enthusiasm for life was contagious and inspired others to go further and embrace a bigger world of possibilities.