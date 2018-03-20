Virginia Day Parsons

1933 ~ 2018

Virginia "Ginny" Day was born to Herman and Grace (Knight) Day on July 9, 1933 in Oklahoma. Ginny was raised in Walnut Creek, California and attended Diablo Valley High School. After high school, Ginny graduated from Dorothy Farrier Modeling School then worked as a fashion model until she met Stanley "Gene" Parsons. The two fell in love and were married in Carmel, California on August 20, 1955. The couple moved to the North Shore of Lake Tahoe to operate the Parsons' family owned Sierra Club Casino/Hotel in Crystal Bay, Nevada. Lake Tahoe quickly became "home" to the newly weds. The Parsons family grew to include four children, Lonny, Valerie, Stanley, Jr. and Paul who were raised in Incline Village, Nevada.

On February 15, 1973 the iconic Incline Village restaurant, Stanley's, opened and quickly gained popularity on the North Shore of Tahoe. Stanley's was widely known as the local social spot for great food, fun and entertainment. Ginny and Gene not only became successful restaurateurs, they also provided employment and a livelihood for many local families. Everyone who worked for Stanley's was part of the Parsons family.

Ginny played a part in the development of the original Incline Elementary School, the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District and Saint Francis Catholic Church. For many years Ginny could be found manning the voting polls on Election Day, leading Brownies as a Troop Leader or lending a hand at the Library or the Presbyterian Women's Thrift Shop.

Ginny Parsons leaves behind a legacy of service, kindness, commitment and dedication for her family, friends and the community she loved. She will be deeply missed by her brother, Ted, children, Lonny, Val, Stan and Paul, daughter-in-law, Lori, son-in-law, Tim, her 6 grandchildren, nieces and nephews and the many friends she made throughout her lifetime.

A celebration of Ginny's life will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at Cornerstone Community Church, 300 Country Club Drive, Incline Village, NV 89451. A reception will immediately follow.